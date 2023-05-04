Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 13,479 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,362,000 after buying an additional 224,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $282.31 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.41 and its 200-day moving average is $293.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

