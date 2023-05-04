Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,905 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $31,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,553,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.