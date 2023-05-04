Toronto Dominion Bank Has $34.23 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

