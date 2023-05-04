Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.66 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $36,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

Target stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.27. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

