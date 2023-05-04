Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 49,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.