Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 475,780 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,780 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $35,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE F opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

