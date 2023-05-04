Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 8,217 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $40,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $803.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $791.40 and its 200 day moving average is $756.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.