TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 3.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.07% of TotalEnergies worth $115,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 660,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,557. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.