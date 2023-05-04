Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $238.00. 371,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

