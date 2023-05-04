Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 14,417,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,593,482. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.