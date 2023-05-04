Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

