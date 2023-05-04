Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of RIG opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.90.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
