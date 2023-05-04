Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 170,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,715. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

