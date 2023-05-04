Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

HMN traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.57 and a beta of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $42.24.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,885.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

