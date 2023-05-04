Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,033 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $6,600,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 20,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.79. 1,974,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,209,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

