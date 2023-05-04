Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:IHG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 25,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
