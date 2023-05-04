Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,281. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $153.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

