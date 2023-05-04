Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.05. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.87.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.