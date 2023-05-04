Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 96,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,707. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

