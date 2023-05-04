Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.13. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.