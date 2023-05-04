Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of TRN traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

