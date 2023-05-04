TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after acquiring an additional 122,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

