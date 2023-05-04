TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 504 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $382.22 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

