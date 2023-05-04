TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PLUG stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

