TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

