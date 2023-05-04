TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 950 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

