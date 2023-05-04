Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.94

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 36806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $597.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $21,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $7,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

