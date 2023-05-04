TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 20%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 334,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 74,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 4.03.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

