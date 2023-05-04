TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,246,282,267 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.