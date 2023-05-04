Truist Financial Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $13.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UDMY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Udemy has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at $16,187,798.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,796,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,187,798.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,845.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,232 shares of company stock worth $1,131,597. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

