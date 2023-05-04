Truist Financial Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $252.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $135.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

