Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 133406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 453,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

