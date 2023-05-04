Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWOGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 133406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 453,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

