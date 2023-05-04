Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 133406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock worth $281,438. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.