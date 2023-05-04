Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 9.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.81. 6,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 45,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $549.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.