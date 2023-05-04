Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 27,528,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 23,422,277 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $32.74.

The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

