Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 27,528,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 23,422,277 shares.The stock last traded at $34.96 and had previously closed at $32.74.
The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
Featured Articles
