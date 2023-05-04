UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 1,729,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,912. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

