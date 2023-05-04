UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-$2.90 EPS.

UGI Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE UGI traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 1,219,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,449. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UGI has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

