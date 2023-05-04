Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 4.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $514.09. The company had a trading volume of 282,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

