Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 724,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

