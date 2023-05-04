Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP opened at $196.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

