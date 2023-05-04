United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.53

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and traded as high as $20.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 5,140 shares traded.
United Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.
United Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.75%.
Institutional Trading of United Bancshares
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
