United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

United National Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

United National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.