United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $173.43. 574,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

