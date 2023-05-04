Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 7.8%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.44. 1,530,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,115,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.31 million, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,723,000 after buying an additional 249,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.