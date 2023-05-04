Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.18

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
