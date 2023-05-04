Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

