US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,144 CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGS. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

