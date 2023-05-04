US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 213 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $216.65 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $325.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day moving average is $217.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.55%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

