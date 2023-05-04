US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 542 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

