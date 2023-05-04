US Asset Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $282.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.74. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

