US Asset Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,624 shares of company stock worth $111,483. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Northwest Bancshares



Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

