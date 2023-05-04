US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,356 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Insider Activity

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

